Anglers take on TV’s Eggheads in fundraising bid

A group of local anglers put their heads above water to take on a formidable force to raise money for a specially adapted boat for disabled people.

The fishermen from Black Loch fishery in Limerigg went head to head against one of television’s toughest quiz teams on the Eggheads BBC show last week.

Daniel Green (captain), from Larbert; Brian Lynn, Polmont; David Symon, Falkirk; Scott Adams, Stenhousemuir; Margaret Johnston, Slamannan; and David Ezzi, Blackridge said they loved the day at the BBC studios in Glasgow for the programme which will be aired at a later date.

The team are staying tight-lipped on how they got on, but their main aim is to raise funds for a wheely boat, costing around £14,000, which helps disabled anglers use the loch better.

Captain Daniel said: “We already do two fundraisers a year at the loch, one for Strathcarron Hospice and one for the Scottish youth team, but this year we are adding another to get the wheely boat.”