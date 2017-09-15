Anger as bank withdraws ATM

Residents have criticised a bank for closing its cash machine, which they say will leave part of the community without decent access to ATM services.

Bank of Scotland shut down the ATM at its former premises in Main Street, Bainsford last month angering customers and those who use the service regularly.

The bank points out that there are two other cashpoints in the area – one in a convenience store next door to the location and another at the Carron Centre in Ronades Road.

But residents say this leaves them with a restricted service as the store closes at 8pm, while to get to and from the Carron Centre ATM it would be a 20-minute round trip depending on where you live.

Bank of Scotland customer for 50 years and local resident Richard Mackintosh said: “I think closing this ATM is severely letting the people of this area down.

“The proximity of the Bainsford ATM was a boon and certainly made up for the transfer of branch banking to a premises, which involves a considerable walk from the nearest car park, in which parking is charged for.

“There was no indication as to the reasons for the closure and I’m sure no prior warning was given to the many customers, which was well used.

A spokesman for Lloyds Banking Group said: “We have decided to remove the ATM at 114-116 Main Street, Bainsford, Falkirk on August 22, 2017. There are a number of free to use ATMs within walking distance of this location. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”