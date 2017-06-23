And Ollie makes it five

The birth of a little bundle of joy a few weeks ago added a fabulous fifth generation for a close knit Falkirk family.

Women tend to gather around a newborn baby at the best of times, but the females surrounding three-week-old Ollie James Hartley in his granny’s home in Woodburn Avenue were extra special.

Mum Aimiee Paterson (23) is the forth generation of the Malone family and when she and partner Dylan Hartley welcomed Ollie into the world at Forth Valley Royal Hospital his three grannies were the first in line to get a look at their little pride and joy.

Aimiee said: “We are quite a close family and all live within 10 minutes of each other. We try to get together as often as possible when work and other things allow us to – there are about 18 of us when we all get together.

“We all went for a meal to celebrate Ollie being born.”

Third generation family member Janet Paterson (43), Aimiee’s mum, was on hand to make sure her daughter and grandchild were doing well.

She was joined by her mother, second generation gran Margaret Malone (63) – Ollie’s great granny – who was joined by her own mother Elizabeth Malone (82) – Ollie’s great great granny.

“I’m dreading Christmas,” laughed Aimiee, who works in a care home.

The Malone clan still have a way to go until they join the ranks of the family believed to be first ever in the UK to have six generations alive and well. The Hansons, from Bradford in West Yorkshire, reached the historic milestone in December.