Almost half of Scotland workers know someone who’s had to give up work because of stress

Research has revealed that almost half of Scotland workers know a colleague who has had to give up work because of stress.

According to the fourth annual Employee Insight Report from Capita, one in three people (34 per cent) say that colleagues have complained about feeling stressed to their employer but received no support.

The report, released to coincide with World Mental Health Day today (October 10), also shows most people (55 per cent) would not feel comfortable talking about issues such as depression or stress with their fellow workers, and that companies should be doing more to encourage their workers to open up about mental health issues.

The report drew on interviews with more than 3000 people in employment.

Its findings revealed: Just 31 per cent would feel comfortable talking to their employer if they have a mental health issue, like depression.

67 per cent of respondents said they have felt stressed at work over the last 12 months but only 21 per cent have taken time off work because of stress.

43 per cent said they know a colleague who had given up work due to stress.

A worrying 34 per cent said that they knew colleagues that had complained of being stressed in the past, but their employer hadn’t done anything to help. 18 per cent said their financial worries affect their work.

Just 33 per cent of employees in UK would be happy to talk with their work colleagues about taking time off following mental health issues with their work colleagues and 55 per cent wouldn’t do it.

Alistair Dornan, head of health management at Capita Employee Benefits, said: “Our research reveals that a significant proportion of the UK’s working population believes employers have a responsibility towards the personal health and mental wellbeing of their staff.

“And yet many workers are still uncomfortable speaking to their bosses about mental health, while a worrying quarter of the population say they have complained but nothing was done.

“With almost half of people (45 per cent) saying they would still go to work while ill to avoid having work stack up in their absence, it’s clear that employers have a significant role to play in supporting the personal health of their staff, which should include mental health.”

He added: “For World Mental Health Day, we are urging employers to make sure they are doing all they can to make sure their workers feel they have somewhere to turn if they are suffering from stress or depression at work.”