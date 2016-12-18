All presents and correct for Wallis and her charity drive

Generous people answered a young girl’s festive call to make sure youngsters in difficult circumstances get a Christmas present.

St Mungo’s High School pupil Walliss Mooney (12), who raised an impressive £1000 last year with a Macmillan coffee morning, was overwhelmed by the response to her Christmas shoebox appeal, with more than 50 packages received.

Walliss thanked everyone who donated and assured them their presents will be distributed, through Falkirk Council social work officers, to the local youngsters who need them most this Christmas.

She said: “I realised we send a lot of shoeboxes to other countries so I thought I could start collecting them to help children closer to home this Christmas.”