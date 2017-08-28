Aircraft banned from flying over Queensferry Crossing

Aircraft will be restricted as part of anti-terror measures leading up to and during the opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

The restrictions on aircraft – including drones – will be in place from 7pm tonight to 12.30am.

There will be further restrictions from next Saturday from 8am to 8.30pm, Sunday 8am to 8.30pm and Monday, September 4 from 8am to 2pm.

The 1.35 billion bridge will open to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday before shutting again on Friday to allow 50,000 balloted visitors to walk across it at the weekend.

The world’s longest three-tower cable-stayed bridge will be officially opened by HM The Queen on September 4.

A community day will be held 24 hours later before the road will be reopened to traffic on September 7.

A spokesman said: “The measures are in place to ensure the safety of the public in the air, on the ground and within the water during the opening celebrations and events.

“Aircraft of Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Maritime & Coast Guard Agency are exempt from the restrictions, as are those approaching or departing Edinburgh Airport under the guidance of Edinburgh Air Traffic Control, and those with explicit permission from Police Scotland.

“Aircraft, including drones, are governed by the Air Navigation Order 2016 and other legislation and it is the responsibility of the pilot to ensure any flights outwith restricted areas are legal and safe.

“The Civil Aviation Authority govern aircraft use in the UK. Police Scotland will investigate any misuse of aircraft, including drones, in conjunction with the CAA. For further information, please visit https://www.caa.co.uk/home/.”