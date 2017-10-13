Aimee is aiming high after prestigious award win

This year’s top modern apprentice at Forth Valley College is a “credit to herself” and the institution.

Hospitality Modern Apprentice (MA) Aimee Kerr scooped the top prize at the college’s prizegiving ceremony at Stirling Castle last Thursday.

The 19-year-old was voted as the business development department’s best MA after working through her qualification at the Canalside Pub & Grill in Reddingmuirhead before moving on to the Leapark Hotel in Grangemouth where she worked as a receptionist.

She is now an assistant manager at the Oxgang House Hotel in Grangemouth.

Aimee, from Bo’ness, said: “I am surprised but also very excited at winning this award. I never thought I would ever win an award for completing my course, while just doing my job.

“I enjoy what I do and the people I get to meet doing it, but I’m also amazed at the kind words my FVC work based assessor Karen Pennie had to say about my work and how she sees me as a person.

“I was just so proud of the fact that she thought of me for this award and that she thought that highly of me. I never expected to actually win it.”

Karen Pennie, a work based assessor in FVC’s department of business development, said: “It has always been evident that Aimee had a real passion for the hospitality industry.

“Her customer care and service skills were excellent, and she was a ‘natural’ around customers, making sure they enjoyed their experience. She was a real team player and had a wonderful rapport with both her managers and other team members.

“Aimee’s MA portfolio was of a very high standard, and she was always conscientious, completing her work on time, and taking pride in the quality of work and her achievements.

“Aimee will go far in the hospitality industry as she is hardworking, reliable, and has a very positive approach to her work. What is clear though, is that she enjoys it.”

Forth Valley College Principal Dr Ken Thomson also praised Aimee’s hardworking and positive attitude. He said: “Congratulations to Aimee who should be very proud of her efforts throughout the course of her MA studies.

“She has without a doubt been a credit to herself and to the College. We are confident she will make a success of whatever she chooses to do.”