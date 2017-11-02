Ailsa had a ‘big heart’

A 47-year-old who died after she was struck by a bus last weekend has been described as an “amazing woman with a big heart”.

Ailsa Gosman, of Jamieson Avenue, died at the scene after she was struck by a single-decker First bus in Glasgow’s Montrose Street at its junction with George Street at around 6.20pm.

Tributes poured in for Ailsa on social media after the news broke of her death.

Jaimé Hari said Ailsa was an “amazing person with a big heart”.

Danielle Jones also posted: “Devastating such a lovely woman served her and her man all the time in my work heart goes out to all her family”.

Marlene Honeyman said: “So sorry to hear that r.i.p Ailsa. Heart goes out to the family loved working with Ailsa in Bellsdyke”.

Inspector Nicola Taylor, Divisional Roads Policing Unit, Glasgow, said a number of people assisted at the scene and provided officers with statements, but police are still keen to hear from others who were there.

She said that would include people in the street or perhaps in the Premier Inn – the crash took place right outside the building – who either saw it happen or have any details that could help the enquiry.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Divisional Roads Policing Unit in Govan, Glasgow, via 101 quoting reference number 3417/28/10/17 when calling.

The 48-year-old male driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on board.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.