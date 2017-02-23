Aidan is star writer

The first ever winner of the Rotary Club of Polmont’s Young Writer competition is Braes High pupil Aidan Wansbrough.

The S2 youngster beat off stiff opposition in the contest which was open to all primary and the three secondary schools which have pupils residing in the club area.

Aidan (13) won the Intermediate category for 11-13-year-olds and now goes forward to represent the Polmont club in the Rotary District 1020 competition which takes place in May and, if successful, could represent the district at the national final in June. Adian was presented with a £25 book token and certificate by Polmont president Nancy Rule. Also pictured are Brian Sharp, who organised the competition and is the club’s youth convener, and Braes English teacher Frances Orrock.

All those taking part were presented with certificates, including, left to right, Sophie MacGrain (13), Arianne Burrow (13) and Rosie Sharples (12).

Entrants were asked to write a piece of prose entitled Reflection which could be fiction or non-fiction and no more than 500 words.