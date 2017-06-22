Afternoon tea a big success for caring Niamh

A youngster with a big heart showed her care for others by organising a posh afternoon tea and cake sale for a cherished charity.

Niamh McGregor, a pupil at Limerigg Primary School, put on a raffle, cake sale and tea in the afternoon for all her classmates and teachers to enjoy while collecting in cash for Strathcarron Hospice in Fankerton.

The caring youngster chose to do the event for her school project, Ready Steady, Learn, as she normally raises money for charity in the Falkirk Race for Life, but couldn’t this year as her mum recently gave birth to little brother William, who is now just over three months old.

Niamh (11) said: “It took me about four weeks to do and I did a lot of the baking with my gran and grandpa. Other parents donated some of the baking as well which was very nice of them.

“I really enjoyed doing it. It was really fun to help other people and I just wanted to raise money for charity.

“My gran said Strathcarron is a really special charity that has helped people in our family before and that everyone knows someone who needs their help.”

Limerigg primary clerical assistant Julie Robb said: “Niamh worked so hard doing this at school and at home and her grandparents played a big part in it too.

“The school is so proud of her and all of the hard work and effort she put in to raise money for such a great cause.”

Niamh raised a total of £205 through her afternoon tea event which she presented to Strathcarron.