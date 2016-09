Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Acer, a nine-year-old terrier currently at Dogs Trust in West Calder, Livingston.

Acer is friendly with people he knows and loves his family.

He loves a cuddle, tummy rub and affection as well as chasing pigeons in the garden and trips in the car.

Acer is not happy around other dogs and needs a home with a quiet area to walk in.

To offer Acer a home, call the centre on 01506 873459.