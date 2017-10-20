Abbie’s Mexican adventure

Girl Guide Abbie Wojcik travelled thousands of miles to discover more about how the youth organisation works in other countries.

The 16-year-old from Larbert flew to Mexico with Girlguiding Scotland members from across the country to spend time at the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts World Centre in Neustra Cabana. While there she learned about Mexican culture and explored world-famous landmarks with trips to Mexico City and the Aztec pyramids of Teopanzolco.

During their stay at Our Cabana the group stayed with Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from Mexico, Canada and the USA and had the chance to find out more about each others’ culture and lives back home. They group also ran a crafting session for local children, making highland cows, thistles and other Scottish crafts.

To prepare for her trip Abbie, who is a Young Leader with 2nd Carronshore Brownies and 1st Carronshore Guides, took part in a number of fundraisers including offering Valentine’s Day gift wrapping at her local supermarket.

The Larbert High pupil also studied and sat her National 5 exam in Spanish so could communicate with Guides and other young people she met in Mexico.

Abbie, who left mum and dad, Karen and Craig, and younger sister Aimee back home, said: “I’ve only been abroad once before – to Berlin – so travelling all the way to Mexico was a big step but it was an amazing experience.

“I loved meeting children at local community project and running some crafts and games for them – our home-made highland cows were very popular!

“I also really enjoyed making friends with Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from Mexico, Canada and the United Sates and getting to experience new cultures. The trip has given me a big confidence boost – now I know I can travel somewhere totally new and make friends all over the world.”

International travel is just one of many opportunities Girlguiding Scotland offers around 50,000 young members aged five to 25.

To find out more about how you can join the fun and adventure of Girlguiding Scotland – as a young member or an adult volunteer – go to www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved.