A Sunday to remember on the fifth of November

Fireworks will once again light up the night sky above Falkirk’s Callendar Park as hundreds of families gather below to celebrate Bonfire Night.

This year’s event takes place from 6.30pm – with the fireworks launching from 7.30pm – and runs to 8.15pm with entertainment aplenty before and after the big bangs and bright lights.

People who are coming along on the night are asked to wrap up warm for the weather and, if they are bringing a car, follow the parking guidance.

Callendar Road will be closed to all vehicles from 7pm to 8.30pm and free car parking is available from 6pm to 9pm in Kemper Avenue car park, Williamson Street car park

Callendar Business Park and Graeme High School.