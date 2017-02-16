A new chapter for Denny

The official opening of the town’s new library this week is just the first chapter in the ongoing tale of Denny’s resurgence.

Author Craig Robertson cut the ribbon to declare the new facility open on Tuesday and, appropriately for Valentine’s Day, everyone loved the Davies Row centrepiece of Denny’s £7.8 million town centre regeneration.

Councillor Adrian Mahoney, Falkirk Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “It’s a great facility and a fantastic new community hub. This bright and inviting building is a far cry from the library it replaced and offers a range of facilities, including comfy seating and a coffee point, as well as free internet access.

“There’s also an attached community room, which I hope will be well used by local groups in the Denny area. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in developing the library, from the in-house team at the council – responsible for the building itself – to staff within Falkirk Community Trust, who have brought the building to life and will operate it on our behalf.”

The opening also marks the completion of the first phase of the Denny regeneration project, which, over a 21-month period, has seen seven of the ten available retail spaces either occupied or with potential tenants in discussion with the council on legal matters.

In the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed this summer, a new town square will be developed to include public art installed following a community consultation.