A late gift from Santa Claus

Sheena Dunsmore, charity manager at Kidney Kids Scotland, is pictured accepting a cheque from Sandy McGill, Andrew Niven and James Cairns of Falkirk Rotary Club.

They are accompanied by Alex Smith and Gordon MacRae who helped to ensure that children going to see Santa Claus at Klondyke Garden Centre, Polmont, had a very warm and enjoyable experience at Christmas.

Klondyke Garden Centre very generously handed over a cheque for the fantastic amount of £1612 from the proceeds of Santa’s grotto to Kidney Kids Scotland.