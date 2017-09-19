A budding relationship for sensory centre

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is was delighted to accept a cheque for £776.20 from keen local gardener Malvina Dwyer, a regular winner in Falkirk Council’s annual gardening competition.
Green-fingered Malvina opened her stunning garden to the general public who gave a donation to see it.
Malvina is pictured presenting the cheque to Jaquie Wining, manager of the Sensory Centre and Jill Bradshaw, lipreading tutor there.
