A budding relationship for sensory centre

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is was delighted to accept a cheque for £776.20 from keen local gardener Malvina Dwyer, a regular winner in Falkirk Council’s annual gardening competition.

Green-fingered Malvina opened her stunning garden to the general public who gave a donation to see it.

Malvina is pictured presenting the cheque to Jaquie Wining, manager of the Sensory Centre and Jill Bradshaw, lipreading tutor there.