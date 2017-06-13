2nd Larbert’s Queen’s men on parade

Members of 2nd Larbert Boys’ Brigade rounded off a highly successful 2016/17 session with 11 boys attaining their Queen’s Badge.

A further three achieved their President’s Badge.

The company also won the Falkirk and District Battalion Efficiency Trophies at both Junior and Company level.

At their recent presentation evening the boys received awards from inspecting officer, Lieutenant Commander Gary Farmer of the Royal Navy, accompanied by company chaplain, the Rev. John Brown.

Those who achieved their Queen’s Badge – the youth organisation’s ultimate accolade – were Cameron Grant, Martin Reid, Jamie Jalland, Ryan McGuckin, Liam Roy, Alasdair Scott, Kerr Lawton, Joe Gillespie and Cameron Scott .

Two boys were unable to attend – Scott McKenzie and Michael Anthony.

The Queen’s badge aims to challenge and equip those taking part, provide new opportunities and expand horizons while remaining accessible to young people of all abilities. It involves community service and taking part in a residential course, as well as activities to build self confidence.

President’s badges went to Lewis Niblo, Daniel Dickson and Ian Williamson.

The Company meets at Larbert Old Church for the Anchor and Junior Sections and Ladeside Primary School for the Company Section.

New members are welcome to join for the start of the new session. Contact Captain, Brian Allan, via Facebook, email 2larbertboysbrigade@gmail.com and phone (01324) 555478.