Wind farm cash helps Radio Royal go digital

Radio Royal will move into the digital age with a £5000 grant from the Todhill (Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Torwood) wind farm fund. It will help to replace the analogue studio facilities at Radio Royal.The hospital broadcasting service for Forth Valley is run entirely by volunteers. Lee Tait, Fundraising Manager said, “ The support of the fund has made a significant difference to Radio Royal’s ability to make its studios bright, modern and more reliable with new digital equipment. Other beneficiaries included, Stenhousemuir Primary PTA, Dobbie Hall Trust, Tryst Community Sports Club and 1st Larbert Boys Brigade.

Scott Henderson. panel member, said “It’s great to see this relatively new fund already have such an impact on the local area and supporting a wide range of groups and services. We hope that other groups will be inspired to apply and help ensure that the fund is reaching all members of our community.”

The fund is provided by the owner of the Todhill wind farm, Falkirk Todhill Wind Limited and is managed by Foundation Scotland.

For more information about please visit https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/todhill/ or telephone 0131 524 0300.