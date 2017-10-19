WIN: Family pass to Falkirk v St Mirren in Specsavers family zone

We’ve teamed up with Specsavers and Falkirk FC to offer local families the chance to watch Falkirk take on St Mirren from Specsavers’ exclusive family zone.

There are 20 family tickets (valid for two adults and two children up to the age of 12) for the match at Falkirk Stadium this Saturday, October 21.

The lucky winners will be treated to a host of activities and competitions in the family zone and Specsavers staff will also be on hand to chat about the importance of looking after your eyes and ears.

Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth, says: “We are proud to sponsor the fantastic family zone at Falkirk FC’s game against St Mirren. Make sure you enter to be in with a chance of joining us on October 21 to cheer on our superb local team.”

To be in with a chance of winning a family pass simply send your name and contact details to editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk by noon tomorrow (Friday).

Lucky winners will be able to pick their tickets up from the ground prior to kick off.