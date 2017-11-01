Who will be winner of Model Search Scotland 2017?

A dream will come true this weekend when the winner of Model Search Scotland 2017 is announced.

The Howgate Shopping Centre will play host to the final event in the hunt for the country’s potential next top model.

For the last six months, Model Team, Scotland’s longest established agency, has been working with the Falkirk centre to search for a star of the catwalk.

Hundreds of hopefuls from across the country signed up to take part through a scouting day held in the Falkirk centre and online with 13 selected for the final.

Since then they have taken part in a fashion show in the Howgate and a fashion photo-shoot.

This Saturday they will be involved in the next catwalk show in the shopping centre before the judges – Michael O’Brien, owner of The Model Team and Jill Buchanan, Falkirk Herald editor – decide on a winner.

The shows are at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm and will feature clothing, footwear and accessories from Howgate retailers with the winner announced after the final show.

The eventual winner will be signed by the agency, as well as receiving a £200 Howgate gift card and bag of treats.

They finalists are: five to 12 years: Justin Arboleda (11), Falkirk; Georgia Cannon (8), Larbert; Joy Baba-Yemi (9), Larbert; Erin Charleston (11), Falkirk; Dominika Janik (10), Edinburgh.

Teen – 13-19 years: Olivia Clarke (15), Edinburgh; Mimi Moore (14), Edinburgh; Jodie Warren (14), Glasgow; Rachel Pollock (14), Paisley.