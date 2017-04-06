Who will be our next top model?

Smiling for the camera were dozens of would-be models who turned up at the Howgate all hoping for success.

The shopping centre hosted a scouting event on Saturday for Model Search Scotland 2017 – the competition which hopes to discover the next queen or king of the catwalk.

From cute five-year-olds to the more mature, Model Team, which is running the competition in partnership with the Howgate, is looking for people with that special something.

Last year’s winner, Natalie Woods, was on hand with Model Team to speak to those applying and scout throughout the town centre.

Falkirk’s own top model Rebecca Liddell popped in to show her support and tell everyone how she went from being scouted by Model Team in Falkirk town centre to walking the catwalk in Paris and London Fashion Week,

Those taking part could be joining her on the model agency’s books, as at least one from each age category will be signed for a maximum of 12 months.

The age categories are: five to 12 years; teen – 13 to 19 years; young adults – 20 to 30 years; and commercial – 31-plus years.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “It was a great day and thanks to everyone who came along.

“There was lots of potential in the teens and children’s category but not as many male applicants or entries for the commercial category as hoped for but thankfully there is still time to apply.

“So don’t be shy, get your entry in now. Or if you know someone who you believe has the potential to be a model encourage please them to enter.”

Online applications are open until April 30 at www.modelsearchscotland.com.

Model Team will shortlist candidates for a call back to their casting day on May 7 and the finalists will walk in the Howgate’s Summer Fashion Show on May 27.

As well as being signed by the agency, the overall winner will receive a £200 Howgate gift card and bag of treats from the shopping centre.