Who will be our Curry House of the Year?

The Falkirk Herald is back on the hunt for the district’s best curry house of 2017 ... and we need your help!

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot to mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry and, with over 9000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

Is it because of the fresh and innovative cuisine or is the friendly staff?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

Select your favourite from the list below and fill in the voting coupon in this week’s and next week’s Falkirk Herald to help your choice lift the trophy.

Last year’s winner was the Kismet Tandoori in Bonnybridge – can anyone take the accolade from them in 2017.

Get voting.

Vote for one of these:

01.Chilli Cottage, 9 Main Street, Maddiston

02.Chilli Hut. Stirling Street, Denny

03.Classic India, 220a Kilsyth Road, Banknock

04.Dehli Dhaba, 2 Main Street, Bo’ness

05.Gulnar Tandoori, 50-64 Main Street, Larbert

06.Haris Indian Restaurant, 142 Grahams Road, Falkirk

07.Indian Cottage, 25 Main Street, Bonnybridge

08.Indian Harvest, 1 Union Street, Bainsford, Falkirk

09.Kismet Tandoori, 18a High Street, Bonnybridge

10.Natural Spice, 6a Union Street, Grangemouth

11.Naz Tandoori, 5 Melville Street, Falkirk

12.Omar Cuisine, 80 Stirling Street, Denny

13.Sanam Tandoori, 5 Callendar Road, Falkirk

14.Spice Express, 54 High Station Road, Falkirk

15.Spice Magic, Unit 3, McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village, Larbert

16.Spice of Life, 48 Mary Street, Laurieston

17.Spiceland, 15 Hollandbush Avenue, Banknock, Bonnybridge

18.Tasty Grill, 70 Ladysmill, Falkirk

19.Twice the Spice, 56a Main Street, Larbert

20.Umar’s Tandoori, 476 Main Street, Camelon