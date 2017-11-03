When is Falkirk firework display?

Crowds will converge on Callendar Park this Sunday, November 5, for Falkirk’s annual firework spectacular.

The entertainment begins at 6.30pm with singer-songwriter Sarah Em and rock band Van Kleef, before the display at 7.30pm.

Last year’s event attracted around 28,000 people.

Once again Falkirk Community Trust is urging people to make a donation to ensure the event goes ahead in future years.

Neil Brown, Falkirk Community Trust general manager, said: “Large-scale fireworks displays are key to reducing pressure on our emergency services and ensuring everyone can enjoy fireworks night in a safe environment. Currently this event is free and we hope that it can remain so in the future however, to help ensure that this event continues, we are making a special request to everyone to help by making a small donation.

“If everyone donates £3 or more, then this will go a long way to ensuring that this fantastic event continues in future years. To donate you can either put some coins in one of our many buckets on the night or text 70070 followed by FIRE25 and the amount of your donation.”

During the display Callendar Road will be closed to all vehicles from 7pm to 8.30pm.

However, free parking will be available from 6pm to 9pm at Kemper Avenue car park, Williamson Street, Callendar Business Park and Graeme High School. However, anyone parking in the latter will not be able to leave until 8.30pm.

No parking is allowed in Callendar Park.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, Falkirk Area Commander, said: “Along with other emergency services Falkirk Officers will be in attendance at the Fireworks Spectacular organised by Falkirk Community Trust at Callander Park. The event provides a safe way for the community to enjoy an organised firework display and the numbers of people attending are testament to the organisation and planning by the Trust which we are glad to support. We hope everyone who comes along has a safe and enjoyable evening.”