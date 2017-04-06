What’s On Top 10

Our top 10 events taking place over the next seven days.

Tim Noble presents: Stars of the Future Performers 2017

From the team who have worked with Kylie Minogue, Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Britney Spears, comes an exciting masterclass workshop. And there’s an opportunity to take part in a stage show in the future.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS, Sunday, April 9, 10am, (01324) 506850.

2 FILM

NT Live: Twelfth Night

Sit back and feel you are in this live theatre performance as you watch this classic tale unfold on the big screen. Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a new twist on Shakespeare’s acclaimed comedy of mistaken identity.

Details: Hippodrome Cinema, Bo’ness, EH51 0AA, Thursday, April 6, 7pm, (01324) 506850.

3 MUSIC

Foster and Allen

Irish eyes are certainly smiling on musical buddies Foster and Allen who are celebrating 40 years in the business. They return to FTH to perform a string of their hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie and Old Flames. They will also be playing some of their more recent recordings from their anniversary Celebration CD.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS, Friday, April 7, 7.30pm (01324) 506850.

4 COMEDY

Grant Stott

Tales from behind the Mic will allow this Edinburgh comedian to look back at some of the funny, strange, awkward and bizarre moments that have happened to him from his time working in the police, radio, telly and panto.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS, Saturday, April 8, 7.30pm (01324) 506850.

5 OUTDOORS

Easter Farm Walk

Come and join the stock keeper on a tour around the farm, meet the Easter bunnies up close and learn about the other animals on the farm. Booking essential to avoid disappointment.

Details: Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, EH49 6LW, Saturday, April 8, 1pm (01324) 590900.

6 FILM

The Boss Baby

This hilarious film is one for all the family as it introduces audiences to a very unusual baby and his big brother Tim. It tells how a new arrival can impact on all the family ... and will leave parents-to-be praying they don’t get their very own Boss Baby!

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH56 0AA, Thursday, April 7-Wednesday, April 19, various times, (01324) 506850.

7 PUPPETCRAFT

The Tin Forrest

This production is full of visual invention and puppetry with mechanical birds, a wind-up circus and exotic animals. This show is entirely visual, with live music, and is based on the book by Helen Ward.

Details: Cumbernauld Theatre, Kildrum, Cumbernauld, G67 2BN, Friday, April 7, 1.30pm, 01236 732 887.

8 MUSICAL

Sister Act

An all new production of the Broadway and West End smash hit musical comedy starring Alexandra Burke of The X Factor.

Details: Edinburgh Playhouse, 18-22 Greenside Lane, Edinburgh EH1 3AA, Until Saturday, April 15, 0844 871 3014

9 DANCE

Diversity Genesis Tour

After six sell out UK tours the dance troupe made famous by Britain’s Got Talent return to Glasgow.

Details: The SSE Hydro, SEC, Glasgow, G3 8YW, Tuesday, April 11, Doors open 6.30pm, 0800 952 0110.

10 EVENT

Falkirk Women in the Second World War

Historian Geoff Bailey will look at the roles of women in the Falkirk district in the Second World War, concentrating on the Home Front.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk, FK1 1YR, Wednesday, April 12, 12.30pm, (01324) 503770