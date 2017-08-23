Wedding of the week: Simon Conlin and Lauren Carruthers

THE COUPLE: Simon Conlin (27) is from Shieldhill and is a plumber while Lauren Carruthers (25) is from Dunfermline and is a pensions advisor. The couple live in Shieldhill with their son Logan (1).

HOW THEY MET: Simon was on a boys’ holiday to Kavos in June 2010 but he wasn’t expecting to meet his future wife who just happened to be on the same flight out to the resort. They met up on holiday and Simon said things just escalated from there.

THE PROPOSAL: Simon proposed in Ibiza in June 2014 when he was at his brother-in-law’s Barry Carruthers’ wedding. Afterwards he found a quiet spot on the beach in San Antonio Bay and, while the sun was setting, got down on one knee. Simon said Lauren was totally shocked.

THE WEDDING: They got married at the Three Kings in Shieldhill on June 3. Simon, whose birthday it was, said it was a brilliant day and more than what they could have expected.

WEDDING PARTY: Calum Walker was best man, Gregg Macdonald was usher, Nicole Devlin and Rachael Wright were bridesmaids.

HONEYMOON: The couple spent 14 nights in Marmaris, Turkey, with their son and close family.

THANKS: Simon would like to thank both sets of parents and family and friends for making it such a lovely day.