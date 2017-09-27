Wedding of the week: Emma Cordiner and Andrew McFarlane

THE COUPLE: Emma Cordiner (29) is from Grangemouth and a checkout team leader with Tesco, while Andrew McFarlane (29) is from Stenhousemuir and is an HGV driver. The couple live in Redding.

HOW THEY MET: They were first introduced at a birthday party in 2010 but didn’t start dating until 2013.

THE PROPOSAL: Andrew had regularly asked Emma to get married but she kept telling him to ask her when he had saved up for a ring. In September 2014 he told her to get ready ... they were going ring shopping!

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at The Three Kings, Shieldhill, on June 23. They had 70 day guests and another 100 joined them in the evening.

WEDDING PARTY: Best man was Liam Duffy and ushers were Iain McFarlane, Max Gibb and Ryan Marshall. Emma’s maid of honour was Lydia Westerhuis, matron of honour was Lisa Kelly, while Nicola Cordiner and Sophia Westerhuis were bridesmaids.

THE HONEYMOON: The newlyweds enjoyed a fabulous time for two weeks in Cancun.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Emma’s parents for the wedding, Andrew’s parents for helping with the honeymoon, and the wedding party for arranging fantastic hen and stag parties.