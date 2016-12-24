War memorial back to is best

A window commemorating men who were killed during World War Two has been refurbished following a three-year project.

Parishioners of Zetland Parish Church in Grangmeouth forked out £30,000, with help from the Scottish Churches Trust and the National Churches Trust, to have the stained glass memorial, which was first fitted sometime between 1946 and 1948, restored to its original condition.

The window features the names of 17 men and is collectively a portrayal of the life of Christ – not just for now but for eternity – and places the conflict in the context of faith within a just war.

Church elder Dale Lyon said: “Due to the quality of fabrication, material, design and paint this window would have been a very expensive installation and can therefore be considered a very high status commission.”

The congregation is hosting a service of dedication for the window on Sunday, February 5, and would like members of the fallen soldiers’ families to attend.

The families of soldiers Andrew Brown, Robert Brown, Alastair Jack, William Mayes, William McLaren, Roberts Morrell and Charles McDonald have already been tracked down.

However, organisers would still like to contact relatives of Andrew Brand, Thomas Dickson, William Jeffrey, Alexander Logan, James Sneddon, Samuel Sneddon, George Russell, William Swan, Archie Marshall and David Ritchie.

Anyone who can help should contact Mr Lyon with information on 07973 674024.