Vote for your favourite chippy

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2016 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it that keeps your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them? What about the service and the welcome you receive?

Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten? So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The Falkirk Herald back to us, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday (August 26). Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Chippy of the Year 2016 shortlist:

01 Balfours, Alexander Avenue, Falkirk

02 Benny T’s, Mary Street, Laurieston

03 Bridge Cafe, Main Street, Alloa

04 Bruno’s, Main Street, Larbert

05 Golden Bird, Callendar Road, Falkirk

06 J&M Lemetti, Main Street, Camelon

07 La Gondola, La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth

08 Moscardini’s, Manor Street, Falkirk

09 Sinbad’s Chippy, Maggie Wood’s Loan, Falkirk

10 Union Chippy, Union Road, Camelon