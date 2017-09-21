Vote for your Falkirk Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

HERE ARE OUR CONTENDERS

01. Abbotsinch, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

02. Aitkens Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk

03. Artisan Tap, Wooer Street, Falkirk

04. Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk

05. Bilberry Cocktail Bar, Vicar Street, Falkirk

06. Birrell’s, Redding Road, Redding

07. Bridge Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge

08. Brightons Inn, Wagon Road, Brightons

09. Broomhill Inn, Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge

10. Cheerz Bar, High Street, Falkirk

11. Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk

12. Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert

13. Corbie Inn, Corbiehall, Bo’ness

14. Cornhill Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge

15. Coyotes, Manor Street, Falkirk

16. Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Bainsford

17. Criterion Bar, Stirling Street, Denny

18. Crown Inn, Main Street, Stenhousemuir

19. Freebird, Vicar Street, Falkirk

20. Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk

21. Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, Lint Riggs, Falkirk

22. North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk

23. Scotia, Manor Street, Falkirk

23. Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth

24. St Laurence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan

25. Tam Bain, Mary Street, Laurieston

26. The Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk

27. The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont

28. The Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford

29. The Callendar Arms, Callendar Road, Falkirk

30. The Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon

31. The Carronbridge Inn, Carron Road, Carron

32. The Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk

33. The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill

34. The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont

35. The Courtyard, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

36. The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

37. The Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth

38. The New Market Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk

39. The Magpie, Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk

40. The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon

41. The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk

42. The Orchard, Kerse Lane, Falkirk

43. The Plough, Main Street, Stenhousemuir

44. The Quoit, Main Street, Redding

45. The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead

46. The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk

47. The Red Hoose, Lairox Terrace, Denny

48. The Shore, Carronshore Road, Carronshore

49. The Songbird, Stirling Street, Denny

50. The Stables, Mount Gerald, Stenhousemuir

51. The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk

52. The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert

53. The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs

54. The Union Inn, Port Downie, Falkirk

55. The Wellington, Manor Street, Falkirk

56. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

57. The Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk

58. The Woodside Inn, High Station Road, Falkirk

59. Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk