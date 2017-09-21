Vote for your Falkirk Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon on this page stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
HERE ARE OUR CONTENDERS
01. Abbotsinch, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
02. Aitkens Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk
03. Artisan Tap, Wooer Street, Falkirk
04. Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk
05. Bilberry Cocktail Bar, Vicar Street, Falkirk
06. Birrell’s, Redding Road, Redding
07. Bridge Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge
08. Brightons Inn, Wagon Road, Brightons
09. Broomhill Inn, Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge
10. Cheerz Bar, High Street, Falkirk
11. Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk
12. Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert
13. Corbie Inn, Corbiehall, Bo’ness
14. Cornhill Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge
15. Coyotes, Manor Street, Falkirk
16. Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Bainsford
17. Criterion Bar, Stirling Street, Denny
18. Crown Inn, Main Street, Stenhousemuir
19. Freebird, Vicar Street, Falkirk
20. Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk
21. Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, Lint Riggs, Falkirk
22. North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk
23. Scotia, Manor Street, Falkirk
23. Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth
24. St Laurence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan
25. Tam Bain, Mary Street, Laurieston
26. The Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk
27. The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont
28. The Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford
29. The Callendar Arms, Callendar Road, Falkirk
30. The Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon
31. The Carronbridge Inn, Carron Road, Carron
32. The Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk
33. The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill
34. The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont
35. The Courtyard, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
36. The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
37. The Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth
38. The New Market Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk
39. The Magpie, Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk
40. The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon
41. The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk
42. The Orchard, Kerse Lane, Falkirk
43. The Plough, Main Street, Stenhousemuir
44. The Quoit, Main Street, Redding
45. The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead
46. The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk
47. The Red Hoose, Lairox Terrace, Denny
48. The Shore, Carronshore Road, Carronshore
49. The Songbird, Stirling Street, Denny
50. The Stables, Mount Gerald, Stenhousemuir
51. The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk
52. The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert
53. The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs
54. The Union Inn, Port Downie, Falkirk
55. The Wellington, Manor Street, Falkirk
56. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
57. The Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk
58. The Woodside Inn, High Station Road, Falkirk
59. Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk
