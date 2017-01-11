Visit sites worth seeing

See sites worth seeing, says MSP

The SNP politician wants residents to embrace the 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology by discovering Scotland’s historic treasures on their doorstep.

Scots and tourist alike can discover Roman sites like the Antonine Wall. Picture: Visit Scotland

Official figures show that Scotland’s historic and cultural sites continue to draw visitors in their millions.

Historic Environment Scotland’s staffed sites attracted over 3.75 million visitors in 2015 – a significant increase since 2010.

The 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology is expected to increase visitors even further, with events planned across the country. It is the latest of Visit Scotland’s Themed Years, following on from the 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design, and the 2015 Year of Food and Drink.

Mr MacDonald said: “It’s not difficult to see why Scotland’s historical sites attract millions of visitors each year. Scotland boasts some of the best historical, cultural and natural sites in the world. Our impressive historical and cultural attractions continue to be a great asset to the Scottish economy, bringing in billions of pounds and creating thousands of jobs.

“We should make a resolution to visit some of the exceptional historic sites on our doorstep.”