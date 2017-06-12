Views only surpassed by the great food on offer from this Kitchen

Visiting Canada Wood Kitchen and Bar on a warm, sunny day has to be one of the most perfect experiences.

In fact, visiting this popular dining spot off Lochgreen Road, Falkirk in any type of weather conditions is pleasurable. But when the sun is out you can make the most of the outdoor eating area and if there is not too much of a heat haze, yes I know we’re talking about Scotland but it does occasionally occur, then you can see the panoramic views over to the Ochils.

But step inside the custom-designed restaurant and, if you are anything like me, all thoughts of the scenery are forgotten as you peruse the tempting menu.

And if there wasn’t enough to choose from on it, there are always a selection of specials on offer which the friendly staff will always be happy to tell you more about.

Opened two years ago, Canada Wood has already established itself as the perfect place to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while those looking for coffee and a cake or only a drink are also well catered for.

In fact, as you walk past the relaxing indoor seating area the cakes and other goodies are temptingly on display.

Our most recent visit was at lunchtime and we decided to skip the starters on this occasion, but I was tempted by the haggis bon bons with whisky cream sauce. They certainly were proving a popular choice given the number that were being served to neighbouring tables. The baked Camembert with toasted sourdough bread is also on my list of favourites, beaten only into second place by the warm ham hock, cauliflower piccalilli with broad bean and pea shoot salad.

There is also a tempting range of sandwiches served with chunky chips that make a filling mid-day – or indeed, anytime meal.

The deli board are a particular favourite, especially the Scottish one which has venison chorizo, a Puddledub sausage roll, those haggis bon bons, smoked chicken and Stornoway black pudding bruschetta. You can also chose from the seafood, ploughman’s or vegetarian options.

But on this occasion it was that traditional staple of fish and chips which got our vote.

Gregor and I both went for the battered haddock with chunky, hand cut chips and crushed peas. His request for a jug of Canada Wood’s special gravy on the side was quickly accommodated.

The haddock was enveloped in crispy batter and the chips were some of the best I’ve tasted – and yes, probably even more delicious if dipped in the gravy!

Our server didn’t have to ask if we had enjoyed our meal, the cleared plates gave the answer.

The desserts were tempting but I resisted, while Gregor decided that he couldn’t leave without a slice of the white chocolate caramel shortbread.

Perhaps if we’d had time for a walk round the adjoining woodland then I might have been able to indulge, but we’ll just have to leave that for another day – what more excuse could I need?