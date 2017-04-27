Vegans can enjoy ‘chippie tea’ again

Polmont fish and chip shop Land & Sea is now offering a vegan menu every Tuesday.

The decision to trial a vegan menu was made when owner Susan Ord took on a challenge to become vegan for January – Veganuary as it is known.

She pledged not to consume meat or any animal products such as eggs or dairy in January and has remained on a vegan diet ever since.

Eating out proved a challenge, so she was inspired to switch the chip shop to sunflower oil and create the vegan menu which is now on offer every Tuesday night.

Susan said: “We ran a trial night and were overwhelmed with customers who travelled far and wide to have a chippy, some of whom hadn’t eaten one in years and were delighted to finally experience the chippy again, but vegan style. It has taken us months to perfect a classic vegan menu but it is finally here.”

The dishes include vish and chips, veggie sausages, veggie haggis, chick’un nuggets and deep fried cheezz pizza.