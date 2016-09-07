Five grand Scottish castles that you can stay in on holiday

If you are planning a trip to Scotland and looking for accommodation that is going to make your visit a little more special, then why not stay in one of the country’s idyllic castles?

Scotland has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to castles and for many of us it can be a dream to own a home of such grandeur. Though it may seem impossible for that dream to become a reality, thanks to Scotland’s castle hotels you can experience what it would be like for even just a little while as part of a truly memorable holiday. Here we explore five of the best the country has to offer.