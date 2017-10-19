Electric line train’s test positive

The electrification of the Edinburgh to Glasgow mainline is rolling on as a new train was tested on the electrified route for the first time.

One of the new Class 385 electric trains – which has still to be fitted with interiors – successfully travelled between Edinburgh and Linlithgow at 2am on Wednesday, October 18.

This is the first time an electric train has travelled on any section of the route and when the final safety checks on the infrastructure along the remainder of the route are complete, full testing of the new trains will begin.

ScotRail claim the new fleet will enter passenger service over the next few months, offering faster journeys, more seats and better services for customers travelling between Scotland’s two biggest cities.

ScotRail Alliance Programmes and Transformation Director Ian McConnell, said: “Yesterday’s trial was a hugely important step towards completing the electrification of the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Having a train run on the route is one of the final phases of the electrification process. That it has gone so well tells us that we are almost ready to begin the next stage – which is to start fully testing the new trains themselves.

“We are building the best railway that Scotland has ever had. When we replace the diesel trains with the brand new, state of the art, electric fleet we will deliver enormous benefits to our customers.

“Cleaner, greener travel – with more seats and faster journeys will completely transform travel between our two biggest cities.”