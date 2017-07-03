Trainspotting Live at FTH Theatre

Fans of Irvine Welsh’s book and film should head to the FTH Theatre where Trainspotting Live will run from tomorrow until Friday.

This punchy production recaptures the passion and controversy of the famous novel and globally successful film, and repackages it into an immersive production – the audience are literally part of the show.

And that includes the notorious “Worst Toilet in Scotland” scene – you have been warned!

Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 80s.

Harry Gibson’s original stage adaptation was instantly successful and controversial and won the Sunday Times Award for Best New Play.

For this 21st anniversary production, In Your Face Theatre’s Scottish cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.

The show is suitable for 16 years plus and tickets are available from (01324) 506850.