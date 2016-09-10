Townhouse holds the key to easy living

When you first look at 40a Russel Street from the outside, you would think that inside would hold a fairly standard modern townhouse.

But this property has benefitted from a clever conversion which has transformed the heart of the house into a stylish place to dine, socialise or enjoy the peace and quiet.

The owners of this property are now looking to downsize, but will miss the large rooms and the town centre location.

The owner said: “We’ve been here for 13 years but decided to convert the garage which was at the back and underneath the house.

“We turned it into a large kitchen and dining area and we’ve had a lot of good nights in it.

“It’s a great place to socialise.

“A lot of people are quite surprised when they see the house, a lot of people think it’s flats, but it’s a very spacious terraced townhouse.”

Set over three floors, and with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this property has lots to offer.

Highlights include an elegant first-floor sitting room which sits alongside a large en-suite bedroom with walk-in wardrobe.

On the top floor await two large bedrooms, plenty of extra storage and a fully ceramic tiled bathroom.

This house has also been kept up-to-date, giving it a walk-in feel.

The owner added: “I think this would be a great house for a family with teenage children because they could have their own floor.

“It would also be good for a young professional couple looking for more space and it’s less than ten minutes walk to the train station.

“I will miss the location; I go to the retail park a lot and don’t take the car. It’s quicker and easier to walk.”