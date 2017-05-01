Time to try out lots of messy play at Howgate

It looks like being fun but messy this weekend in the Howgate shopping centre.

But what is guaranteed is fun for everyone at its Kids Club this Saturday with a new event delivered by Be Experimental.

Youngsters can get messy exploring the amazing properties of polymers in this hands-on slime lab. There will be six stations, four of which are messy play and at the other two stations children can make the perfect slime and bouncy balls to take home with them.

Kids Club members will also get the opportunity to explore our solar system in the Space Lab and investigate gravity, black holes and much more.

Pop along to the Community Hub between 12pm and 3pm to take part.