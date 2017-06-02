Time to be a superhero for two charities

You don’t have to be a superhero to help the Howgate shopping centre staff raise cash for charity on Saturday – but it helps!

One Great Day is a family and community event being held across the UK to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Howgate has selected CHAS as its local charity with all money raised being split between the two.

Young – and old – are being invited to come along dressed as their favourite superhero and enjoy lots of fun activities.

Running from 11am till 4pm, there will be shows at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm by Central Superhero Events in the community hub.

There will also be superhero crafts, balloon modelling, carnival games and a superhero hunt round the town centre.

To take part, either pay £2 for a single activity or £5 for a wristband that allows access to all activities – available from the help desk.

Comic Fayre will have stalls selling comic related merchandise, while CHAS will also host a wheel of fortune and tombola.