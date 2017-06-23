Take some tea on the tracks

Steam train enthusiasts and tea lovers will be in seventh heaven this afternoon (Saturday) at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

The historic attraction is offering passengers the chance to tuck into a traditional afternoon tea of sandwiches, cakes and scones with clotted cream and jam served with a pot of coffee or tea aboard a lovingly restored steam train.

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and Museum, operated by Scottish Railway Preservation Society volunteers, regularly runs steam train excursions and special events like the afternoon tea express.

To book a seat and your tasty track-bound tea call 01506 825855, e-mail enquiries@srps.org.uk or visit www.bkrailway.co.uk for more information.