Take a stroll for little Cole

A family’s SOS mission to build an adapted home for their son is continuing with a sponsored walk from the Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies.

The Helping Little Cole Fund has organised the fundraiser to help reach the £45,000 target the Cruse family from Denny need to adapt their home for the boy. Cole suffers from brain abnormalities.

The walk will take place on Sunday, June 4 starting at the Wheel going down to Helix Park along the Forth & Clyde Canal route. It is around 7.8 miles and should take approximately two hours 15 minutes.

The event costs £10 per person to register and entrees will be given a sponsor form and a special sash to wear on the day, while fresh fruit and water will be supplied before, during and after the walk.

For more information visit www.thehelpinglittlecolefund.co.uk or got to The Helping Little Cole Fund on Facebook.