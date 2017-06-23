Strictly in aid of two good causes

Members of the Falkirk branch took part in a competition based on the hit tv show Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Soroptimists in Scotland South Region.

Six volunteers teamed up with professional dance partners to prepare for the spectacular in Polmont’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa.

They trained for three months to learn routines ranging from quickstep to the samba.

The couples, Maria Oakes and Michael Murphy, Muna Ausat and James Shields, Kerry Montgomery and John Laurenson, Sharon Millar and Mike Simpson, Amy Baxter and Frederico Leao Ribeiro and Kirsty Stewart and Michael Keirnan presented a 1930s theme.

Two brilliant hosts, great music, spectacular dancing, an enthusiastic crowd and a judging panel made up of professionals Bonnie Barr from dance school Dance Dreams and David Johnston of the Maniqui in Falkirk who were joined by Andy Lowndes from the Play List for Life dementia charity and Deborah Grossman from Barnardo’s made the night seem just like the real thing.

After each dance the panel gave a score, but it was the audience that decided who the winning couple would be.

After a dance-off involving the top three pairs, their votes placed Amy and Frederico representing Falkirk SI first, Sharon and Mike of Fife second and Muna and Jim, also representing Falkirk, third.

Amy, from Larbert, said: “My mother-in-law is a past president of the Falkirk club and knew I would love to get involved in this event. It was a fantastic experience from start to finish and to win was just the icing on the cake.

“Frederico was a superb teacher and hopefully I can now persuade my husband, Jim, to enrol in his Dance 4Passion classes and keep dancing.”

The evening included displays by youngsters from Dance Dreams and Scottish Ballroom and Latin Champions Tibor Poc and Hilary Mouatt.

Thanks also goes to make-up artist Deborah Joy who donated her time and skills assisted by Forth Valley College students Coral and Lucy to make sure the dancers looked their glamorous best.

The big winners on the night were SI Scotland South Region’s nominated charities, Barnardo’s and Playlist for Life who will share the fabulous £3500 raised from the night between them.