Spectacular views over valley to Falkirk Wheel

Iain Mitchell is the first to admit that this property in Larbert House and Country Estate has got it all.

It has five bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, and spectacular views across the Carron Valley to the Falkirk Wheel.

It is high-spec throughout: the bathrooms are Porcelanosa, the kitchen by Kitchens International, with Siemens integrated appliances, and the statement staircase and banister is solid oak.

The luxury house also boasts Wi-Fi and Sonos throughout and is surrounded by peaceful woodland.

And, to top it all off, it’s only six-months old.

But there’s just one problem for Iain and his wife Jane – it’s not in Grangemouth.

This house represents the couple’s seventh house and their third self-build.

However, they are now moving back to the first property they built in their home town.

Iain said: “This house was finished in December and we love it ... but we miss Grangemouth. All our friends and family are there so it’s where we want to be.

“The views in this house are spectacular and it has been fitted out with the best of stuff.

“We thought we would try it for a while but we are just not settled here. A house has to be a home.

“When we saw our first self-build in Grangemouth was on the market, that was the catalyst for us.

“This is going to be a great house for someone though and will last the test of time, I have no doubt about that. ”

Iain added: “This house would suit people who like to entertain, enjoy cooking, who have to commute for work or those who like to walk and enjoy the peace and quiet.”