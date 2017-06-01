Sparkling anniversary for diamond couple

Celebrating their Diamond anniversary today (Thursday) are a former Falkirk couple now living on the east coast of Scotland.

Douglas Hannah grew up in Falkirk, while Pearl Murray was from Rumford. The couple married in Polmont South Church on June 1, 1957 followed by a reception in the Leapark Hotel, Grangemouth.

Douglas was a Chief Officer in the Merchant Navy and Pearl worked in the Registrars Office.

They spent their honeymoon in Norway before starting a life together in Windsor Road, Bantaskine.

In those days merchant seafarers would spend long periods away at sea and in the early days of their marriage, Pearl accompanied Douglas and visited Africa, the middle east, Asia and Australia.

After the birth of their first child Michael, Pearl would travel on her own with the baby to meet Douglas in Europe.

They had a second child Jill in 1965 just a few years before the family moved to Broughty Ferry where Douglas and Pearl have lived ever since.

Their second daughter, Katie, was born in 1971. Sadly, Katie died in 2010.

Although the couple have lived much of their life in Dundee and Douglas is a keen follower of Dundee United – and still does voluntary work for the club, the couple retain close links with Falkirk, and frequently return to visit family. They were fascinated to see the Falkirk Wheel uniting the two canals and the Kelpies have become a favourite landmark.

Pearl and Douglas will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a party for friends and family and there will be more than a few Falkirk Bairns in attendance.