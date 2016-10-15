Space and style in abundance

It would be interesting to find out if the previous owners of this house in Carron would still recognise it. Because, since the current owner moved in five years ago, this property has tripled in size.

It used to be a relatively modest two-bedroom detached home with a large plot of land but it is now being described by experienced estate agents as “arguably one of the finest homes to come on the market in the area in recent years”.

It also now boasts four bedrooms, three sitting rooms, a large kitchen diner and four bathrooms all fitted to high specification.

Outside, there’s a large garden, elevated decking and a large monoblocked drive and internal garage.

It seems that this home’s owner, a Falkirk businessman, is well used to moving home and extending and modernising them as he goes.

He said: “It’s a large family home. I think it would really suit someone who wants to have much more space.

“I also think it has so much more to offer than newer homes in the area.”

Set over two floors, this property offers luxurious and versatile living.

With a family room, a formal lounge and a separate TV room, there is also a stunning kitchen diner and a utility room which would rival the size of the average kitchen.

Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom, an office and two substantial shower rooms.

Upstairs there’s three impressive bedrooms (master en-suite) and a stylish Jack and Jill bathroom.

Outside, the south-facing, private rear garden has fabulous decking to enjoy the outdoors.

The owner added: “It’s time for us to move to the next project.”