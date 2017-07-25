Sophie is set for her big day in Bonnybridge

Bonnybridge Gala Day makes a spectacular – and long-awaited – comeback next month.

The village has not enjoyed a gala day for 14 years and is now pulling out all the stops to stage a real extravaganza on Saturday, August 5 with Antonine Primary School P6 pupil Sophie Guyan being crowned queen.

Her entourage includes Morgan Potter (Lady In Waiting); Jenna McIntosh (Maid of Honour); Bradley Benton (Herald); Liam Don (Courtier); Anna Burns, Abbey Carson, Erin McQueen, Katie Guyan and Alanna Gray (Flower Girls); Bruno Maccalli, Logan Proceck, Sam Munro, Stephen Palambo and Josh Orr (Page Boys); and Ava Beck, Kiarra McGreggor, Leah Lawrence, Lucy Thomson, Lauryn Watson and Niamh Boyle (Fairies).

The event itself will take place in Duncan Stewart Park from noon to 4pm following a parade from Anderson Park, in Falkirk Road, at 11.15am.