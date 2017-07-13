Sophie giving people a voice through Miss Scotland contest

A local lass chosen as one of the 15 finalists in this year’s Miss Scotland competition says she is “humbled” at the prospect of becoming an ambassador for her country.

Sophie Wallace (19), who has written her own weekly column in the Falkirk Herald since she was a pupil at Braes High School, will contend for the glamour title at Glasgow’s Hilton Doubletree hotel on Thursday, August 24.

Sophie, who is studying multimedia journalism at Glasgow Caledonian University and was part of an international display team with Falkirk Infinity Gymnastics Club last year, says being a finalist is already helping her raise awareness of social issues.

She said: “I am so humbled to have been given the chance to become a global ambassador for my country. Scotland is such a culturally rich and visually stunning country which I’m extremely proud to call my home.

“My time as a Miss Scotland finalist is allowing me to raise vital funds for Carers Trust Scotland. As a charity which has grown to become very close to my heart as my boyfriend Nicholas is a carer and so I am proud to be given the chance represent Scotland’s unpaid carers nationally.

“I wish to give a voice to Scotland’s unpaid carers, young and old, and represent those who deserve equal opportunities and a fair start in life.”

Sophie is doing a 18km walk and hosting a quiz night at The Canalside Pub and Grill in Reddingmuirhead on August 10 to raise money for Carers Trust Scotland.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-wallace20.