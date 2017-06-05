She’s a cut above the rest

A young girl has raised a fantastic amount of money having had her hair cut for charity.

Ashley Main (6), who attends St Margaret’s Primary School in Polmont, braved the chop and had 11 inches lopped off at hairdressers Sheared Secrets in Brightons last week.

She smashed her initial target of £500, raising over £700 and the total is still rising.

The funds raised will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides children with real hair wigs who have lost their own through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Mum Leanne Derry and dad David Main (34) are over the moon with their daughter’s gesture and can’t believe the generosity of the public.

Her mum Leanne (31) said: “I am so proud of her. It’s just such a self less act from someone so young.

“She says she wants a girl to have hair like her. She absolutely loves her new hair cut and all her friends at school have been saying how good she looks.”

Leanne added: “I lost my mum Janette to breast cancer at 35 so she was very young.

“I explained to Ashley that when she had the cancer she had lost her hair and she turned round and said that she could have given her hair.

“I lost my dad Jim and he never coped well after my mum died so Ashley knows the whole impact of loss.

“I am amazed at the amount she has raised.

“Everybody has been so generous. She thinks she will be famous when she is in the Falkirk Herald!”