Scary fun at Lost in Larbert

From ghostly stories to broomstick making, there’s lots of spooky fun for families to be found this Halloween with Lost in Larbert.

The event, organised by Forest Enterprise Scotland, takes place in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Tuesday, October 31.

Families can take part in a ghoulish self-led trail throughout the woods with scary characters on the loose.

Visitors can also enjoy toasted marshmallows and Halloween games.

A session from 5.30pm – 6.30pm will be aimed at younger children, then older children will enjoy a more ghastly trail when all the ghosts and ghouls come out from 6.30pm – 7.30pm.

The trail begins the Witches Point (back of the staff car park at Forth Valley Royal Hospital). Booking is advised on 0300 067 67 00.

Entry is £2 per child, payable on the night. Adults must be accompanied by a child.