Sailors’ Society has new chaplain

The Sailors’ Society has appointed a new chaplain for the Grangemouth port.

Pauline Robertson, who has been a Church of Scotland deacon for 13 years, has taken up the position with the Forth Estuary ports of Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth, Braefoot and Hound Point.

Pauline offers support to the seafarers who come to the ports – from providing them with a listening ear or wifi access, to giving them a lift into town or helping them find medical or other help if needed.

Pauline said: “The role of a port chaplain is vital to those who come into port.

“A warm welcome and a friendly face could seem insignificant to many, but it can have a great impact on a seafarer who has spent months at sea.

“I look forward to serving those who come into the Scottish ports – responding to their needs, be that a wee bit of downtime enjoying the sights or more challenging times when support is needed.”

The Sailors’ Society is an international Christian charity that works in ports around the world, helping seafarers and their families of all faiths and none with welfare and practical support.

CEO Stuart Rivers said: “I’m delighted to welcome Pauline to our team. Her work is crucial, enabling us to show support and care for the thousands of seafarers who come through Scottish ports every year.”