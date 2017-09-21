Read all about this great new event taking place in town

Did you hear the story about the new event launching today (Thursday) in Falkirk town centre?

After weeks of planning Falkirk Storytelling Festival 2017 is underway.

It includes a host of events over the next four days bringing stories to life in written and spoken words, music and drama at a host of venues.

There will be something for all ages from tiny tots with Bookbug sessions at Falkirk Library to the older generation, including Sunday’s Looking Back – Down Memory Lane with historian Ian Scott. This takes place in the Howgate shopping centre from 2pm-4pm and is free.

Other highlights include award-winning author Christopher Brookmyre at The Faw Kirk tonight from 7.30pm; a workshop and concert by musician Brian McNeill on Saturday in The Faw Kirk; and Hallglen author Alan Bissett bringing his sellout Fringe hit More Moira Monologues to Behind the Wall at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Falkirk Storytelling Festival was the brainchild of people at The Faw Kirk, the Howgate and design consultancy Eden, along with Falkirk Library.

Douglas Cameron of Eden said: “We are delighted to have an opportunity to present a top drawer bill in Falkirk, and to work with a host of nationally recognised authors, performance events plus talented local writers and musicians.

”The festival is all about the captivating magic of stories – regardless of whether the stories are real or imaginary, written, performed, conveyed in song or spoken word.”

As part of the festival, the Howgate staff are collecting books for a community library near Nairobi in Kenya.

The library supports children and their families, giving them opportunities to read for knowledge and pleasure.

If you have books in good condition that you no longer need these can be dropped off at the shopping centre’s help desk until September 30.

Full details of all the events plus information about buying tickets can be found at www.falkirkstorytelling.com and the Howgate shopping centre help desk. Tickets for free events can be reserved via the Howgate help desk or Eventbrite.

The website also has details of the short story competition open to all ages.